UCLA offense looks to subdue energetic Hawaii defense

Hawaii linebacker Jamih Otis (54) is among the players UCLA’s offense will have to contend with Saturday in Honolulu.
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
When UCLA has the football Saturday in its season opener at Hawaii, the first order of business will be to “neutralize” the Rainbow Warriors’ defensive line.

After Wednesday’s practice, the final one before his team leaves for Honolulu, first-year Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster said it will require matching the Rainbow Warriors’ intensity.

Foster said his players “know how bad” he wants to make that a priority.

“They have a lot of guys that play with energy and they have a safety that runs around and likes to hit. They’re going to be fired up,” Foster said.

