Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 23, 2025
UCLA offers 2026 ATH Madden Soliai; official visit in the works
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

The UCLA football coaching staff is making an all-out recruiting blitz in Hawaii.

Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, safeties coach Gabe Lynn and one other unidentified coach have been in the Aloha State this week, checking in on targets around the North Shore.

The assistants extended a scholarship offer late Thursday night to 2026 Kahuku three-star athlete Madden Soliai.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

“Coach Malloe and coach Lynn both came by today along with another coach I didn’t have a chance to catch," Soliai told Bruin Blitz in a message hours after the offer. "They came right when we began our workout so they stayed the whole day and watched our practice.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In