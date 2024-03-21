Quarterback Jaden O’Neal was among the highest-ranked players in the 2026 class to make their debut in the Rivals250 released Tuesday.

O’Neal, ranked 51st nationally, then picked up an offer from UCLA later in the day following an unofficial visit to Westwood. Now, “there’s a strong possibility” he will be back at UCLA for a practice.

The Bruins, who have had just one practice to install their scheme, resume April 2 and will finish up May 2.