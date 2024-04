After returning from spring break, the UCLA coaching and recruiting staff was back to work with the start of spring practice Tuesday that included a host of recruits on visits.

A handful of the visitors left with offers, including 2026 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui.

The Bruins became the 25th program to extend an offer to Topui, who has teams around the country interested.