UCLA PG Dylan Andrews enters transfer portal

Andrews started 61 of 100 games over his three years in Westwood.

UCLA will have a new starting point guard in the 2025-26 season.

The Gardena, Calif., native battled injury and inconsistency en route to averaging 6.9 points on 37.9% shooting to go with a team-high 3.4 assists per game this season.

Andrews took over the starting job in 2023-24, following longtime fixture Tyger Campbell.

The former four-star recruit came off the bench in his first year with the Bruins during their run to the Sweet 16 the previous season.

Andrews averaged 7.8 points and 2.2 assists over his first two seasons.

Andrews is the third UCLA player to enter the portal after forwards William Kyle III and Devin Williams did so earlier this week.