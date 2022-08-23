UCLA Practice Report: Bruins nearing the end of training camp

The season opener is still 11 days away, but the UCLA football team is already getting used to being officiated again.

During the spring and fall, a handful of game officials provided by the Pac-12 Conference office have been present for the Bruins’ situational periods of practice. While head coach Chip Kelly does not put on a full-on scrimmage like other programs have done in recent weeks, the time with the officials allows his players to receive feedback in a “Q&A period” to help clean up any issues they would be flagged for in a game.

While some officials have been repeat visitors, there have been some practices with completely different crews.

“We’ve had officials at every single one of our longer practices,” Kelly said before the start of Tuesday’s session. “I think this is the fifth or sixth time that they’re here. So we’ll have a two-minute (drill) today, we’ll have a goal line today, we’ll have a red zone today ... so those periods are built within the training schedule itself.