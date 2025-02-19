WATCH: Mick Cronin, UCLA players talk after loss to Minnesota

UCLA was not happy with its performance in Tuesday night's loss to Minnesota, and the focus was on the defensive end of the floor for the Bruins. Head coach Mick Cronin was joined by veterans Kobe Johnson and Tyler Bilodeau to discuss where things went wrong for the team in the 64-61 loss at Pauley Pavilion.

Johnson said the Bruins played "terrible" while Cronin called the performance by his team a "hugely disappointing effort" as UCLA dropped to 10-6 in Big Ten play.

Watch the full postgame press conferences in these videos shot by BruinBlitz.com staff writer Tracy McDannald.