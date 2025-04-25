UCLA freshman QB Robert McDaniel files transfer portal paperwork

McDaniel’s father, Eric, confirmed the news in a message to Bruin Blitz recruiting analyst Matt Moreno.

The freshman early-enrollee told ESPN that he filed paperwork just hours before Friday’s portal window deadline.

UCLA quarterback Robert McDaniel went through two more practices this week before ultimately deciding to enter the transfer portal.

The move comes five days after the announced signing of ex-Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the top available player in the portal. The Bruins also picked up a commitment earlier this week from Iamaleava’s younger brother, Madden.

It was Madden Iamaleava’s initial early-signing day flip from UCLA to Arkansas last December that opened the door for McDaniel to end up in Westwood.

McDaniel flipped from his own commitment to Arizona on the second day of the early-signing period, citing a relationship with new UCLA offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri.

Now, though, with the Iamaleavas in the fold, the crowded quarterback room has the Hughson, Calif., native back in search for a home.

Later in the evening, fellow quarterback Dermaricus Davis and offensive guard Alani Makihele both entered the portal before the deadline.

Quarterbacks who remain on the roster ahead of Saturday morning’s spring practice include Luke Duncan, Nick Billoups, Henry Hasselbeck and Colton Gumino.

McDaniel and Davis join Joey Aguilar, now committed to Tennessee, as quarterbacks who have left UCLA this spring.