LB Carson Schwesinger, EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo taken in Round 2 of NFL draft

One early-season move last year by UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe paved the way for two NFL futures.

In the third game of the season at Louisiana State, the Bruins started Carson Schwesinger, a former walk-on, at linebacker and moved Oluwafemi Oladejo to the edge in a move that was in the works during fall camp.

Schwesinger never left the starting lineup again, and seven months later he was the first player taken off the board Friday in the second round of the NFL draft.

Schwesinger was selected 33rd overall by the Cleveland Browns.