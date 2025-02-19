Missed free throws, defensive lapses doom UCLA in stunning late collapse

LOS ANGELES — What looked like an imminent crowning achievement for UCLA men's basketball head coach Mick Cronin turned into a sudden collapse over the last 4 1/2 minutes Tuesday night against Minnesota.

The Bruins, who led for nearly all of the first 39 minutes, blew a 17-point lead and missed 10 second-half free throws in a 64-61 loss to the Golden Gophers at Pauley Pavilion.

The loss denied Cronin his 500th career victory, but he was more upset about his team's lack of toughness and focus "on the wrong stuff” — particularly, prioritizing its shot attempts over its defense.

UCLA (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten), which entered with victories in eight of last nine games, were just 9 of 19 at the line -- including its last six attempts over the final 8 minutes, 12 seconds. Among them was a pair of misses each from forward Tyler Bilodeau and wing Eric Dailey Jr., both with the Bruins clinging to a one-point lead over the final 1:25.

Minnesota (14-12, 6-9 Big Ten), which has won three of its last four, got a pair of driving layups from Lu'cye Patterson following both instances. His uncontested drive with eight seconds remaining gave the Gophers just their second lead of the contest, 62-61.

On the next possession, Patterson then drew a charge against UCLA reserve guard Sebastian Mack inside the free-throw line on a drive down the right side with 1.7 seconds left to send fans toward the exits.

Patterson finished with 11 points and was one three double-figure scorers for Minnesota. Forward Dawson Garcia scored 27 of his game-high 32 points in the second half and guard Mike Mitchell Jr. added 14.

Mack led the Bruins with 13 points and Bilodeau and Kobe Johnson had 12 apiece.

