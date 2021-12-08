UCLA Recruiting Primer - Part II
In a scant seven days, the early signing day will commence on December 15th and conclude on the 17th. As reported in part one, the Bruins have 12 commitments expected to sign on the 15th.With all t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news