Mick Cronin is finding it much easier to sleep these days.

The UCLA men’s basketball roster, a year after carrying eight freshmen — including four from different parts of the world, was overhauled and infused with six transfers who bring with them to Westwood a combined 14 years of collegiate experience.

“Well, I’ve slept better, if that’s what you’re getting at,” Cronin said Wednesday before the Bruins opened their first official practice.