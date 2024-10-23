UCLA running backs find footing in passing game

As the UCLA football team continues to figure out how to run the ball more consistently, the running backs have played a key role in opening up the offense.

Over the past two games, the Bruins have shown that the struggles to open the season could be a thing of the past. UCLA averaged 403.5 yards of total offense.

In the first five contests, the Bruins averaged just 261.6 yards while adjusting to offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy’s West Coast playbook. Four of those opponents are currently ranked among the top 13 of the Associated Press poll — including three among the top eight.

Bruins tight end Moliki Matavao, who led the team with six catches for 104 yards in last weekend’s 35-32 win at Rutgers, said after practice Tuesday that the players have found increasing confidence with the offense.