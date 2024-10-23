UCLA running backs find footing in passing game

in other news
New UCLA football NIL fund raises $1 million upon introduction
A restructured NIL vision aims to help the UCLA football program recruit and retain players in an evolving landscape.
Obinna Ekezie Jr. breaks down most recent offer from UCLA
Find out what he told Bruin Blitz about the offer and a prominent UCLA connection.
The latest with UCLA ATH target McKay Madsen
The Bruins continue to compete with Oregon and BYU as the fall plays out.
Midwest Rumor Mill: The latest on UCLA QB commit Colton Gumino
The Bruins may have to keep programs away as the high three-star commit assesses all his options this fall.
WATCH: DeShaun Foster looks ahead to UCLA's matchup with Rutgers
Rutgers is next up on the schedule for the Bruins, and DeShaun Foster provided his thoughts on the game Wednesday.
in other news
New UCLA football NIL fund raises $1 million upon introduction
A restructured NIL vision aims to help the UCLA football program recruit and retain players in an evolving landscape.
Obinna Ekezie Jr. breaks down most recent offer from UCLA
Find out what he told Bruin Blitz about the offer and a prominent UCLA connection.
The latest with UCLA ATH target McKay Madsen
The Bruins continue to compete with Oregon and BYU as the fall plays out.
As the UCLA football team continues to figure out how to run the ball more consistently, the running backs have played a key role in opening up the offense.
Over the past two games, the Bruins have shown that the struggles to open the season could be a thing of the past. UCLA averaged 403.5 yards of total offense.
In the first five contests, the Bruins averaged just 261.6 yards while adjusting to offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy’s West Coast playbook. Four of those opponents are currently ranked among the top 13 of the Associated Press poll — including three among the top eight.
Bruins tight end Moliki Matavao, who led the team with six catches for 104 yards in last weekend’s 35-32 win at Rutgers, said after practice Tuesday that the players have found increasing confidence with the offense.
- DUAL
- S
- ILB
- RB
- OT
- TE
- PRO
- CB
- WDE
- TE