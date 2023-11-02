Barring another unexpected round of conference realignment, the UCLA football program now knows when and where it will play its games next season.

The 2024 season, the Bruins’ first as part of the Big Ten, will open with an Aug. 31 nonconference contest at Hawaii.

Following a bye week, one of two open weeks on the schedule, UCLA will then host its first-ever Big Ten contest when Indiana visits the Rose Bowl on Sept. 14.

After a nonconference road game at LSU (Sept. 21) and clash with new Big Ten member Oregon (Sept. 28) at home, the Bruins’ first conference road game will be Oct. 5 at Penn State.

After much debate about how often UCLA will travel to the Midwest and East Coast for conference games, the schedule does not feature road games in consecutive weeks.

Other highlights on the schedule include an open week without an Oct. 26 opponent before finishing out the final five weeks of the season.

The Bruins will host rival USC in the conference finale Nov. 23 at the Rose Bowl before closing out the regular season the following week against visiting Fresno State.

The full schedule: