Laiatu Latu had two goals in mind back in July: Lead the nation in sacks and earn first-team All-American honors. Since then, he’s let his play speak for itself.

It turns out the UCLA star edge rusher may have set the bar too low as the Bruins head into the final game of the regular season Saturday against California at the Rose Bowl.

Latu’s back-to-back sacks last Saturday against USC quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams had the nation’s attention. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was among the many who took notice as the Bruins stuffed the rival Trojans in a 38-20 win at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“That one sack that he had in the red zone, they doubled him,” Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said while reviewing the victory and Latu’s performance prior to Monday’s practice. “They put the tackle on him and the running back on him and he split the two of ‘em and made an unbelievable play on Caleb. You know, it was just a Latu play that only Latu can make.”

The performance earned Latu, who made a game-high seven tackles, the Pac-12 defensive lineman of the week award for a second time this season. He and Utah’s Jonah Elliss are the only two players to earn the honor twice this season.