UCLA signee Jan Vide showed off his scoring prowess at the FIBA U19 World Cup, finishing as the tournament’s third-leading scorer.

Vide, who averaged 17.9 points, helped Slovenia to a ninth-place finish at the 16-team event that wrapped up Sunday in Hungary.

The 6-foot-6 guard shot 42.4% from the field but was just 5 of 22 on 3-pointers. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the seven contests.

Vide officially signed a grant-in-aid agreement June 19 to join UCLA.

Vide had three 20-point games, including a 25-point effort in a 74-71 win over Madagascar in the group phase. Slovenia was slotted in the same group as Team USA and Vide had 17 points and five assists in a 77-72 loss against a team that included Arizona guard Kylan Boswell.

Team USA failed to medal for the first time since 2011, dropping an 84-70 decision to Turkey in the third-place game.

Turkey forward Berke Buyuktuncel, who has been linked to UCLA’s 2023 recruiting class by multiple outlets but has yet to commit, had 19 points, five assists and four rebounds in the victory over the Americans.

Buyuktuncel, a 6-foot-9 forward, had a terrific all-around performance in the tournament with averages of 11.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

A move to UCLA would pair Buyuktuncel with fellow countryman and Bruins rising sophomore forward/center Adem Bona, who moved from Nigeria to Turkey at age 13 and represented the country in international play as recently as the FIBA U20 European Championship in July 2022.