When UCLA closed the 2022 season, there was optimism surrounding the team’s running back situation moving forward.

The foregone conclusion and ultimate result was that All-American Zach Charbonnet would forego his remaining eligibility. Meanwhile, strong — albeit limited — contributions from freshman T.J. Harden gave enough reasons to believe the future of the position was bright.

When the Bruins added Ball State transfer Carson Steele in early January, that optimism turned into the unquestioned strength of the offense.