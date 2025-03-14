UCLA unable to contain Wisconsin from long range in Big Ten quarterfinals

It was no secret to Mick Cronin that Wisconsin’s 3-point shooting, led by John Tonje, would be an area of emphasis Friday when UCLA opened the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament.

After all, the Badgers made 15 of them in a narrow Bruins comeback victory at Pauley Pavilion in January.

There would be no withstanding a similar shooting performance and now Cronin has his wish after downplaying the importance of conference tournaments, as his team will now be resting before learning its NCAA tournament fate Sunday.

UCLA allowed a Big Ten tournament record-tying 19 made 3-pointers, including a 6 of 6 performance from Tonje, in an 86-70 quarterfinal loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Bruins (22-10), who were led by reserve guard Sebastian Mack’s 18 points, shot an identical percentage in both halves and finished just 32.4% (22 of 68) from field.

Wisconsin (25-8) will play top-seeded Michigan State (27-5) in Saturday’s semifinals at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Both semifinals will air on CBS.

The Badgers tied the tournament record for made 3-pointers set by Iowa in 2022.

Tonje, the unanimous all-conference first-team selection who was 9 of 10 from the field, led four double-figure scorers with 26 points. All-conference honorable mention standout John Blackwell added four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points.