UCLA, USC battling to keep five-star 2027 CB Duvay Williams close to home

Crosstown rivals UCLA and USC each had the state’s top player in the 2027 class on campus over the weekend.
Gardena (Calif.) Serra five-star cornerback Duvay Williams was at USC practice Saturday and at UCLA the following day as both programs continue to jockey for the standout with two-way capabilities.
After taking part in the annual Tom Lemming photoshoot on the UCLA campus Sunday morning, Bruin Blitz caught up with Williams before he met with the coaching staff at the Wasserman Football Center.
Previous recent visits to UCLA included his attendance at the program’s Elite Prospect Night in late January.