Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-08 07:24:57 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Theo Howard breaks down UCLA spring practices

Edward Lewis • BruinSportsReport.com
@Edward__Lewis
Publisher

UCLA wideout Theo Howard spoke with reporters Saturday, breaking down UCLA spring ball.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}