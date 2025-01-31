UCLA manhandles No. 16 Oregon, extends win streak to 5 games

UCLA wing Eric Dailey Jr., right, had an efficient 8-of-9 shooting night and scored 21 points to lead the way Thursday in a 78-52 win over 16th-ranked Oregon at Pauley Pavilion. (Photo by Alex Gallardo | Imagn Images)

LOS ANGELES — So much for any signs of a letdown in UCLA head coach Mick Cronin's worries about his men's basketball team's "emotional gas tank." UCLA throttled 16th-ranked Oregon from start to finish Thursday and kept one its top scorers without a point in a 78-52 win in front of a raucous crowd of 9,288 fans at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten), who had forward Tyler Bilodeau back from an ankle injury that sidelined for most of the past two games, won their fifth consecutive game after shooting 55.6% including 11 of 23 on 3-point attempts. UCLA wing Eric Dailey Jr. was just two points shy of matching his career high and led the way with 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting, including a perfect 3 of 3 beyond the arc. It was another balanced effort, with Bilodeau and point guard Dylan Andrews scoring 15 apiece. The Ducks (16-5, 5-5 Big Ten), who have lost two in a row, got nothing from second-leading scorer Jackson Shelstad on just two shot attempts. Center Nate Bittle scored 13 points to pace Oregon.

Postgame press conference

Turning point of the game

Bilodeau, who was back in the starting lineup, got things started with a 3-pointer on the game's first shot attempt to ignite a hot 21-12 start for the Bruins. UCLA made nine of its first 12 shots, including all three 3-point attempts, nine minutes into the contest. Later, the Ducks went scoreless for more than 5 1/2 minutes. The Bruins took advantage with nine consecutive points in that span to push the lead to 30-18 with more than four minutes left in the half. UCLA closed the half on a personal flurry from reserve center Aday Mara, who converted a soft floater inside the free-throw line and blocked a shot on the other end that led to a Kobe Johnson transition basket just before the end of the half. The Bruins took a 40-26 lead into the locker room. Oregon shook off its rough first-half shooting by making 6 of 7 from the field out of the break. But it wasn't enough to prevent UCLA from pouring it on. Pauley Pavilion roared in approval, with "U-C-L-A!" chants raining down, after an Andrews 3-pointer was followed by a forced turnover on the ensuing in-bounds as the Bruins pushed the lead to 60-42 with less than nine minutes left. The Ducks, who only got within 10 points on two early occasions in the second half, never punched back.

Bruins standout on offense: Wing Eric Dailey Jr.

Everything was working for the Oklahoma State transfer. The 3-point touch was there and so was the transition game. Mara and Dailey hooked up for one of the many highlights, with the Spaniard firing an outlet pass to Dailey for a breathtaking one-handed dunk late in the second half.

Bruins standout on defense: G Skyy Clark

The stat sheet may only show one steal in nearly 27 full minutes, but Clark was the primary defender who shut out Shelstad. Inexplicably, Shelstad never took a shot in his 13 second-half minutes and left Cronin to wonder whether he was sick. Shelstad came into the contest with six consecutive double-digit scoring performances, including a pair of games with more than 20 points, one with 17 and two more with 15.

Why UCLA won