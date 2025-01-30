Sebastian Mack takes on closer role as UCLA prepares to host No. 16 Oregon

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin looks at a basketball team as a collection of components. The mix of components, or players, each has to play a role in order to be successful.

Sophomore guard Sebastian Mack, despite coming off the bench, has emerged as the team’s closer.

“It’s nice to have a Mariano Rivera,” Cronin said Wednesday, likening Mack to the Hall of Famer and ex-New York Yankees reliever.

Mack’s late 3-pointer Monday propelled the Bruins (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) to a fourth consecutive victory heading into Thursday’s visit from 16th-ranked Oregon (16-4, 5-4 Big Ten). Tip-off at Pauley Pavilion is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will air on Fox Sports 1.

Much like Rivera, who devastated opposing batters with a cut fastball throughout the late 1990s and 2000s, it’s been no secret for two seasons now that Mack has his tendencies. Yet, Mack’s drives to the basket still get him to the free-throw line and the ball seems to find his hands late in tight games.

Mack’s other heroics include teaming with center Aday Mara to lead an onslaught from the two reserves in a recent win over Wisconsin and the go-ahead traditional three-point play with 33 seconds left in a December win over Gonzaga.

“I’ve been playing basketball since I was two. I mean, you just got to buckle down and just win the game. That’s all it comes from,” Mack said after his dagger against the Trojans. “So they just say you got to win the game. That’s all that matters.”

Others have had their moments, too, including point guard Dylan Andrews’ banked game-winning 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in early December against the same Ducks that the Bruins will see again Thursday.

But a fearless attitude, Cronin said, is what makes Mack a natural in the role.

“When you’ve got a guy like that, he believes he can score at any time,” Cronin said.

“It’s nice to have somebody get you a bucket when you need a bucket, and it’s in his DNA; it’s the way he’s wired.”

The more difficult and contested the shot, the better the results, too.

Cronin said Mack has a tendency to shoot a bit of a line-drive jump shot.

“His habit is to shoot out the window instead of through the roof,” Cronin said.

Against USC, though, Mack was crowded as the shot clock was winding down. Just mere feet from the UCLA bench, he rose and put more arc on the release because of the situation.

“He had to lift his elbow and finish high,” Cronin continued. “Therefore, he shot the ball with arc, the way he should have and the way we try to work with him on.”