MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — UCLA has been aggressive in its approach to attacking the 2026 class with early offers.

Among them is Brian Bonner, a Valencia, Calif., product who picked one up last Friday while on his visit to Westwood.

Bonner, who doubles as a track athlete and ran a personal-best and school-record 10.65 seconds in the 100 meters at the Redondo Nike Invitational, possesses speed that has a handful of programs intrigued.

Find out what he told Bruin Blitz this past weekend at the Rivals Camp Series stop at East L.A. College in a 1-on-1 interview below: