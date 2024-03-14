WATCH: 2026 RB Brian Bonner discusses UCLA offer
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — UCLA has been aggressive in its approach to attacking the 2026 class with early offers.
Among them is Brian Bonner, a Valencia, Calif., product who picked one up last Friday while on his visit to Westwood.
Bonner, who doubles as a track athlete and ran a personal-best and school-record 10.65 seconds in the 100 meters at the Redondo Nike Invitational, possesses speed that has a handful of programs intrigued.
Find out what he told Bruin Blitz this past weekend at the Rivals Camp Series stop at East L.A. College in a 1-on-1 interview below:
