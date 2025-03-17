WATCH: Carson Schwesinger, Femi Oladejo, Kain Medrano after UCLA Pro Day

Linebackers Carson Schwesinger and Kain Medrano and edge/linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo each met with the media Monday after UCLA Pro Day at the Wasserman Football Center.

All three reflected on their respective experiences at last month’s NFL Combine and how those performances played into their decisions as far as what to show scouts and what not to participate in Monday.

The players discussed some of the feedback they’ve received from NFL teams and looked back on the interview process to this point.

Oladejo also reflected on the pivotal position switch from linebacker to edge early last season that helped pave the way for his reportedly rising draft stock.

Plus, much more in the full interviews below: