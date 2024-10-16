WATCH: DeShaun Foster looks ahead to UCLA's matchup with Rutgers

Along with providing his thoughts on UCLA's new football-focused NIL collective, Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster spoke with reporters Wednesday about the more immediate future and this week's game against Rutgers.

Foster was pleased with how his team practiced Wednesday, and he is encouraged by what he's seen as the Bruins prepare for their next opponent this weekend.

The UCLA head coach provided his thoughts on what he expects from Rutgers, the travel for his team and more.

(Video shot by staff writer Tracy McDannald)