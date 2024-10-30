WATCH: DeShaun Foster, UCLA center Sam Yoon talk after Wednesday's practice

in other news
UCLA QB Ethan Garbers looks to maintain energy, ‘consistency’ in idle week
A look back at the fifth-year senior’s most recent performance and how watching from the sideline helped.
WATCH: UCLA QB Ethan Garbers looks back on personal-best showing
Plus, find out what he had to say about the offense’s strides, an energetic start to practice Thursday, and more.
UCLA running backs find footing in passing game
A look at an offense that opened up this past weekend thanks to the production out of the backfield.
WATCH: RB Jalen Berger, TE Moliki Matavao look back on win at Rutgers
Plus, find out what they had to say about the running backs getting involved in the passing game, and more.
Midwest Spotlight: UCLA battling Kentucky for Rivals250 WR Dejerrian Miller
Rivals analyst Greg Smith highlights the Bruins' receiver target from St. Louis.
UCLA has not played a game since Oct. 19, but that will come to an end this Saturday when the Bruins head to Nebraska to square off with the Cornhuskers. Wednesday, head coach DeShaun Foster voiced some displeasure with how the day's practice played out when speaking with reporters as his team looks to build on its win over Rutgers.
In addition to Foster, Bruins center Sam Yoon took a few minutes to chat with the media about the mindset of the team coming out of the bye week while also discussing his adjustment to moving into the starting rotation earlier this season.
All interviews recorded by BruinBlitz.com staff writer Tracy McDannald.
