WATCH: ILB coach Scott White highlights early standouts of UCLA spring camp

Scott White is one of three assistants who were on last year’s UCLA coaching staff, but he’s now in an elevated role.

After working as a defensive analyst last season, White is now the Bruins’ inside linebackers coach — but it’s not too different from his prior duties as defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe entrusted him with the group in 2024.

White met with the media after Tuesday morning’s practice, the team’s fourth of spring camp, to discuss the group’s early progress.

He even pointed to a pair of early-enrollee freshmen who have impressed early in camp, with one in particular drawing his praise as a future pro.

Watch the full interview below for all that, and more: