WATCH: WRs coach Burl Toler III, slot Mikey Matthews on transition from Cal

A pair of additions from California addressed the media Thursday after UCLA wrapped up its fifth practice of spring camp.

New wide receivers coach Burl Toler III looked back on head coach DeShaun Foster’s decision to add him to the staff. He also gave his early thoughts on some of the Bruins’ new transfers, top returners and explained his additional job title as recruiting coordinator.

Among those new transfers is Mikey Matthews, who shared why he followed Toler from Berkeley to Westwood. He also gave an overview of the receiving corps, touched on the adjustment to offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri’s system, offered his first impression of fellow transfer Joey Aguilar and the quarterbacks, and more.

Watch the full interviews below: