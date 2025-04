UCLA had a host of visitors on campus — including one who will be back this weekend and again in May for an official visit — at Thursday’s spring football practice and handed out a few offers.

The offers were headlined by local four-star quarterbacks Oscar Rios and Caden Jones.

Meanwhile, out-of-state visitor and three-star recruit Bode Sparrow also left with an offer.

Here’s a little bit more about the three recruits: