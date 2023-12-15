INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Rob Gronkowski, the official host of the LA Bowl, strolled into Friday's press conference at SoFi Stadium, turned to his right and locked eyes with an old friend.

Waiting to greet the former New England Patriots tight end was UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, who slapped Gronkowski's extended right hand, went in for a hug and then was enamored with the jewelry hanging from Gronkowski's neck. It was a large chain featuring the LA Bowl logo.

Gronkowski then proceeded to own the room for the next 3 1/2 minutes and reminisced about the battles his Arizona teams had with Oregon, which featured Kelly as the offensive coordinator. The details may have just been a bit hazy about one of those meetings from 2007-09.

"We were down 35 to, like, four or three. I don't even know how you get four points, that's how bad we were doing at the halftime," Gronkowski recalled.

"Here's the deal," Kelly interjected. "Fourty-five (to) 17 at the half. Five minutes to go in the game, it's 48-45. They came all the way back, and then we scored late to make it 55. My man (Gronkowski) had 12 (catches) for 143 (yards)."

For the next 26 minutes, Kelly and Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson then fielded questions from the media ahead of Saturday's bowl game. Watch the full media session below: