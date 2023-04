UCLA inside linebackers Kain Medrano and Choé Bryant-Strother met with reporters Saturday after the Bruins wrapped up the fourth week of spring camp.

The two discussed the defense under the direction of new coordinator D’Anton Lynn, the tutelage at the position under coach Ken Norton Jr., the emotions of watching former teammates get drafted into the NFL this week, the addition of California transfer Oluwafemi Oladejo, and more.