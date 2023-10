UCLA safety Alex Johnson and receiver Josiah Norwood met with the media after Tuesday’s practice to reflect on the loss two weeks ago at Utah, the bye week that followed and looked ahead to getting back on the field Saturday against No. 13 Washington State.

Johnson discussed the challenge of preparing for one of the nation’s top offenses led by quarterback Cam Ward after holding their own against a wounded Utes team.

Norwood looked back on the drops that plagued the receivers and what the Bruins have done in the aftermath to put the struggles behind them.