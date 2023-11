With UCLA head coach Mick Cronin out sick Tuesday, assistant coach Darren Savino stepped in to lead practice.

Before doing so, Savino met with reporters to discuss freshman guard Ilane Fibleuil’s strong play on defense at the Maui Invitational, the team’s need to improve on the offensive glass, the first look at fellow freshman Berke Buyuktuncel in game action, the patience with a young roster, and more.

Watch the full media session below courtesy of UCLA Athletics: