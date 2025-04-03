WATCH: UCLA DC Ikaika Malloe offers early thoughts of spring camp

in other news

Rivals100 DT Elija Harmon has local schools UCLA, USC setting pace

Rivals100 DT Elija Harmon has local schools UCLA, USC setting pace

Find out what the Inglewood standout had to say about the relationship with D-line coach Jethro Franklin and the Bruins.

Premium content
 • Tracy McDannald
Big Ten school has family ties for 2027 OT Lucas Rhoa

Big Ten school has family ties for 2027 OT Lucas Rhoa

The Orange (Calif.) Lutheran product shared his thoughts on Bruins offensive line coach Andy Kwon, and more.

Premium content
 • Tracy McDannald
UCLA opts for cloak of mystery as Year 2 under DeShaun Foster gets underway

UCLA opts for cloak of mystery as Year 2 under DeShaun Foster gets underway

Plus, some limited observations as the Bruins opened spring camp Tuesday morning.

 • Tracy McDannald
WATCH: Transfer LB Isaiah Chisom, OT Garrett DiGiorgio talk spring camp

WATCH: Transfer LB Isaiah Chisom, OT Garrett DiGiorgio talk spring camp

Find out what one of the Bruins’ new linebackers and a returning starter on the offensive line said after practice.

 • Tracy McDannald
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster addresses media as spring camp begins

WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster addresses media as spring camp begins

Find out what he had to say Tuesday morning before the first practice got underway.

 • Tracy McDannald

in other news

Rivals100 DT Elija Harmon has local schools UCLA, USC setting pace

Rivals100 DT Elija Harmon has local schools UCLA, USC setting pace

Find out what the Inglewood standout had to say about the relationship with D-line coach Jethro Franklin and the Bruins.

Premium content
 • Tracy McDannald
Big Ten school has family ties for 2027 OT Lucas Rhoa

Big Ten school has family ties for 2027 OT Lucas Rhoa

The Orange (Calif.) Lutheran product shared his thoughts on Bruins offensive line coach Andy Kwon, and more.

Premium content
 • Tracy McDannald
UCLA opts for cloak of mystery as Year 2 under DeShaun Foster gets underway

UCLA opts for cloak of mystery as Year 2 under DeShaun Foster gets underway

Plus, some limited observations as the Bruins opened spring camp Tuesday morning.

 • Tracy McDannald
Published Apr 3, 2025
WATCH: UCLA DC Ikaika Malloe offers early thoughts of spring camp
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

It’s another year, another challenge in front of UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.

After Thursday’s practice, the second of spring camp, Malloe addressed the media to provide an early update on a defense that lost every starter from last season.

One young defensive tackle even earned the lofty praise to one day exceed the output of now-departed standout Jay Toia.

Watch the full interview below for all that, and more:

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings