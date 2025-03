UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe met with the media Monday after Pro Day at the Wasserman Football Center.

Malloe touched on linebacker Joseph Vaughn’s emergence as one of the surprise standouts and the rising NFL draft stock of edge/linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo.

Plus, for the first time since the arrival of the Bruins’ transfer portal additions, Malloe gave his initial impressions of some of the new pieces added to the revamped defense, and much more.

Watch the full interview below: