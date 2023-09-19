UCLA will not wait long to get into the thick of Pac-12 play as the Bruins will face No. 11 Utah on the road this Saturday. Both teams head into the game sitting at 3-0, and ahead of the matchup a pair of Bruins defenders spoke with reporters Tuesday to discuss the preparations on their side of the ball.

UCLA defensive lineman Gary Smith III met with the media after Tuesday’s practice to discuss the No. 22-ranked Bruins’ preparations going into No. 11 Utah for this weekend’s Pac-12 Conference opener. Smith discussed his health after battling injuries earlier in the year, the idea of playing at Utah for the first time and his past experiences in tough road environments, and more.