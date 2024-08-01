If the UCLA defensive line is going to make up for its departed pass rush production, including first-round NFL draft pick Laiatu Latu, then it starts in the middle and includes the presence of defensive tackle Keanu Williams.

The redshirt junior met with reporters after Thursday’s practice to discuss how the Bruins look to collectively make up the difference, plus his increased offseason workload that led to a personal best in the weight room.

Watch the full media session below: