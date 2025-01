UCLA guards Skyy Clark and Kobe Johnson attributed the men’s basketball team’s recent defensive struggles in part because of a lack of communication prior to Thursday morning’s practice.

Clark also mentioned the Bruins’ low deflection totals that have contributed to the issue.

Plus, find out what each had to say about the recent wildfires that have hit the Los Angeles area while the team was on the road for most of the past week, and more, in the full interviews below: