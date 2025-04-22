WATCH: UCLA HC DeShaun Foster addresses addition of QB Nico Iamaleava

The time for dancing around the topic everyone wanted to know about was over Tuesday morning.

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster discussed at length the addition of Tennessee transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who officially signed with the program Sunday and is expected to arrive this summer prior to fall camp.

Foster, however, is not yet allowed to discuss the expected transfer of younger brother and 2025 quarterback Madden Iamaleava, who entered the transfer portal Monday and chose the Bruins once again after flipping his previous commitment last December at the start of the early-signing period.

Foster touched on the family relationship with the Iamaleavas, the process of recruiting Nico out of the portal, the added buzz and expectations that come along with it, the conversation with the team about his arrival, the departure of quarterback Joey Aguilar, and more, prior to the 10th practice of spring camp.

Watch the full press conference below: