Four-star OT Micah Smith working on official visit after first trip to UCLA

It didn’t take long for Micah Champion Smith’s first-ever trip to California to show off all the glitz and glamour associated with Southern California.

Not long after the 2026 Vero Beach (Fla.) four-star offensive tackle and his father stepped off the plane Thursday night, Smith saw plenty of high-fashion designer brands that provided an eye-opening first impression to let him know he’s no longer in his small town.

“My initial thoughts are it’s a big city,” Smith told Bruin Blitz before the end of his multi-day trip. “But I enjoy it. It’s big and fancy, I’ll tell you that. I came from the airport and I saw a Gucci and a Burberry. I was, like, what the heck. I like it, though.”

And by the time he returned to the airport Saturday evening, it was the brand appeal outside of football that was among the multiple aspects that left him intrigued about the idea of possibly attending UCLA.