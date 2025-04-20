UCLA, transfer QB Nico Iamaleava make signing official

Ex-Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava revealed that his transfer to UCLA is now official. The program soon followed with its own announcement.

With an appropriate soundtrack, the Long Beach native made his long-awaited announcement Sunday afternoon on Instagram.

Iamaleava’s post was accompanied by the 1995 hit song “Summertime in the LBC,” but unlike the mellow track it was anything but an easy, breezy road to Westwood.

As a redshirt freshman and in his first full season as Tennessee’s starter, Iamaleava led the Volunteers to the first round of the College Football Playoff. He threw for 2,617 yards and 19 touchdowns to go with five interceptions, in addition to 364 yards rushing and three more touchdowns.

Iamaleava became the first true or redshirt freshman quarterback in Tennessee history to lead the Vols to 10 regular-season wins.

Last Wednesday, an intention to transfer to UCLA was first reported by The Athletic following a messy split with Tennessee. There were reports of NIL negotiations, with an asking price of $4 million that Tennessee did not want to entertain.

It’s unclear what the final number is, but it’s likely far less and a discount for the Bruins after other programs such as Oregon and North Carolina reportedly dropped out of the sweepstakes.

The other subplot to the ordeal was Iamaleava’s younger brother, Madden, spurning the Bruins last December on early-signing day and flipping to Arkansas.

ESPN reported earlier Sunday that UCLA began informing the quarterbacks of Iamaleava’s transfer.

Now, though, it remains to be seen what will become of formerly presumed starter and Appalachian State transfer Joey Aguilar, who has handled first-team repetitions since spring camp opened April 1.

All seven UCLA quarterbacks were in uniform for the most recent practice, a Friday Night Lights event at Drake Stadium in which the signal-callers showed improved decision-making in just the second open practice of camp.

Bruins second-year head coach DeShaun Foster was unable to comment about the reports before the practice, but he did acknowledge that his players had to “control what you can control.”

“As a football player, that’s what you gotta do,” Foster said.

“If you can’t perform because there’s a little bit of noise, then that’s probably not a good thing.

“We talk to Joey, just like every other quarterback that’s in that room, and discuss what’s going on — or, what’s not going on — and how he’s practicing and everything. I like where Joey’s at right now and hopefully he can keep progressing as spring goes.”

UCLA’s next practice, the 10th of 15 this spring, is scheduled for Tuesday morning. Foster’s next scheduled press conference isn’t until before the start of Thursday morning’s practice.

But the Bruins did not waste time promoting Iamaleava, whose signing was at the center of a promotional email for 2025 season ticket deposits.