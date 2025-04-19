UCLA cuts through noise in Friday Night Lights showing in front of recruits

UCLA slot receiver Mikey Matthews, an offseason transfer from California, was among the standouts during the Bruins’ open Friday Night Lights practice at Drake Stadium. (Photo by Matt Moreno | Bruin Blitz)

UCLA put on a show Friday night at Drake Stadium, both on the field and with a star-studded event in front of hundreds of football recruits to showcase both the program and the flash that comes with playing in Los Angeles. And the offense had its share of moments (more details on that for subscribers below) in what was just the second open practice of spring camp and ninth overall out of 15 on the schedule. The Bruins, particularly the quarterbacks and head coach DeShaun Foster, did not let the buzz of the previous 72 hours overwhelm them and distract from the task at hand. That, of course, would be the attention going into the evening generated by the expected transfer of ex-Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The transfer has yet to be officially announced, so Foster was unable to address the matter directly but he was asked about numerous adjacent topics in roundabout ways. Most telling of all, Foster said it was a good test for his players to block out the outside chatter all over social media and be ready to perform. “Control what you can control,” Foster said. “As a football player, that’s what you gotta do. “If you can’t perform because there’s a little bit of noise, then that’s probably not a good thing.”

Foster added that has not been the case with Appalachian State transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar, whose future as a result of the Iamaleava buzz has been questioned since the news first broke Wednesday. “We talk to Joey, just like every other quarterback that’s in that room, and discuss what’s going on — or, what’s not going on — and how he’s practicing and everything,” Foster said. “I like where Joey’s at right now and hopefully he can keep progressing as spring goes.” Foster estimated that there were no fewer than 250 recruits on hand. Among them were a handful of important 2026 targets who also have future official visits locked in or are in the process of scheduling one, as well as a strong number of priority 2027 and even 2028 recruits. Throughout the evening, in between the football, much of the messaging was geared toward considering UCLA as their college destination. Former UCLA football players, including NFL running back Zach Charbonnet and future NFL draft pick Carson Schwesinger, as well as current women’s basketball star Kiki Rice, ex-NBA standout and Bruins point guard Baron Davis and others each offered their own pitch via interviews with guest emcee and actor/comedian Frankie Quinones. Even assistant coaches Tino Sunseri and Ikaika Malloe took their turns on the mic with Quinones. The play on the field gave recruits a bit to consider, too, with the Bruins connecting on more explosive plays on offense than the first open practice two weeks ago and putting on a more even performance in select 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods against the defense. Among those who had particularly encouraging performances on the offense were Aguilar and fellow quarterback Luke Duncan, running back Anthony Frias II and California transfer slot receiver Mikey Matthews. Frias had arguably the highlight of the night on a 50-yard touchdown run. The Bruins performed against the backdrop of live music and the aforementioned interviews with Quinones blaring periodically from the speakers. The event also featured a live taping of the popular “All The Smoke” podcast co-hosted by UCLA alumni Matt Barnes and Cari Champion.

Former UCLA men’s basketball player Matt Barnes, among the co-hosts of the “All The Smoke” podcast, prior to the start of Friday Night Lights. (Photo by Tracy McDannald | Bruin Blitz)

More than an hour prior to the start of the festivities, Barnes told Bruin Blitz that the pride Foster takes into the job, looking to build the Bruins into a winner, is representative of their time together as classmates when both set foot in Westwood as freshmen in 1998. “I love it, it’s important,” Barnes said. “I think DeShaun was a great choice to lead these young men. Me, being a Bruin through and through — although I didn’t play football, it’s still my favorite sport — so when I saw that I was very supportive. We continue to support each other and really try to use my platform now that I have in media to support and bolster anything he has going on.” As Foster prepared to go into Year 2, he was approached by Barnes to see how he could help promote the program. “It’s going to be a big second season, what do you guys have in store,” Barnes recalled asking Foster. The podcast’s production team then brainstormed ideas with Foster for content “and creative ways to shine more light on what he’s doing.” “We shook hands and we’ve been rolling,” Barnes added. “So, this is the first thing we’re doing together but we’re going to start doing a lot more stuff together.” As for the Iamaleava buzz, which Barnes pitched to Foster when he was a guest on the podcast at the start of the week, Barnes said it was “important” in an effort to help promote the program. “I love it,” Barnes said of the added attention. “UCLA, as a whole, is a tremendous place to be. Again, for them to bring DeShaun back, a former Bruin who did his thing here as an athlete and a student…I think all alumni are supporting in their own ways. I want to be front and center.”

Recruit reactions

Bruin Blitz will have more detailed recruiting updates over the next few days, but for now here are a handful of the initial reactions that came pouring in throughout the evening:

Newbury Park (Calif.) wide receiver and 2025 signee Shane Rosenthal (Photo by Matt Moreno | Bruin Blitz)

In just a few short months, 2025 Newbury Park (Calif.) three-star receiver Shane Rosenthal will be in a UCLA uniform when the signee enrolls over the summer and participates in fall camp. On this night, he played the role of an extra recruiter. “Since I live so close here, any chance I get I just love being on campus,” Rosenthal said. “I’m definitely gonna help get some guys over here, for sure.I think we have a chance this year, and now we’re getting Nico and I think big things are ahead for us. More guys are going to start coming to UCLA, our name is going to get out there more and more, and I think we’re going to bring football back to L.A. big time.”