WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster addresses media as spring camp begins

The first practice of UCLA spring football camp got underway Tuesday morning.

Before heading to the field, Bruins second-year head coach DeShaun Foster addressed the media to discuss the difference going into camp compared to his first season in charge.

Foster highlighted which players have reported to camp in significantly improved shape.

Plus, Foster touched on some of the new additions via the transfer portal as well as the presence of new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, and more.

Watch the full press conference below: