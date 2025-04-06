Reactions from recruits, signees after UCLA’s first week of spring camp

Bruin Blitz reached out to a handful of visitors to share their respective experiences:

Several recruits and soon-to-be enrolled signees flocked to UCLA to watch second-year head coach DeShaun Foster’s program open spring camp throughout last week.

Among the signees in attendance who will enroll and arrive later this summer was Newbury Park (Calif.) three-star wide receiver Shane Rosenthal.

Rosenthal got an upclose look at position coach Burl Toler III putting his soon-to-be teammates at work in new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri’s system.

“I absolutely loved being back on campus and being able to watch practice,” Rosenthal said. “The energy this year has been different and something I’m very excited to be part of in the near future. I got a feel for what practices will be like and how fast pace they move.