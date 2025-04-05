Takeaways, observations from UCLA’s first open practice of spring camp

The UCLA quarterbacks go to work in front of the media viewing area Saturday during the early individual periods of the Bruins’ third practice of spring camp. It was the first practice of camp in pads and the first open practice in front of the public and media. (Photo by Tracy McDannald | Bruin Blitz)

The early growing pains of learning a new offense were on display Saturday morning as UCLA had its third practice of spring camp, but the first in full pads and the first open practice in front of the general public and media. Appalachian State transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar and the rest of the group produced mixed results (more on that in the observations below), but Bruins second-year head coach DeShaun Foster and new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri said things are very much still in the teaching stages of camp. Aguilar, rising redshirt sophomore Luke Duncan and rising redshirt freshman Dermaricus Davis, in order, handled the bulk of the snaps in the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team periods. Foster said he wants to see the film before providing a full assessment, but “I believe that they had an OK day.” “Things are never as bad as you think they are and never as good when you’re rolling the film,” Foster said after the two-hour practice. “I think that they are making strides. You saw a big jump from the first practice (Tuesday) to the second (Thursday), so I want to see how big of a jump it was.”

It was a very limited package of mostly short throws on display when the quarterbacks did drop back to pass, as Sunseri continues the installation of the system throughout camp. Sunseri, in his first meeting with the local media since leaving Indiana and being hired last December, described his offensive philosophy as “smart, physical, fast, poised and disciplined.” The goal is to produce a balanced attack — both horizontally and vertically. To do so, Sunseri will have to mold a new starting quarterback for a fifth consecutive season. He had three different starters over his three seasons as the quarterbacks coach at James Madison and then had Kurtis Rourke in his lone season at Indiana, helping the Hoosiers qualify for the College Football Playoff as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. For starters, Sunseri said, Aguilar and the quarterbacks had to learn the hard way to “take what the defense is giving us.” “That’s the biggest thing that these quarterbacks have to be able to learn in college football is that you need to be needy, not greedy,” Sunseri said.

RB Cameron Jones limited to individual drills

Foster has a few players eager to jump into full team drills. Among them Saturday was running back Cameron Jones, who appeared in seven games — exclusively on special teams — as a freshman last season. Jones took part in individual drills with the position group but did not take any handoffs in the team periods. “He should be full-go any second now,” Foster said. “He’s chomping at the bit. Every time you saw him come up to me, he’s asking if I can get in. He’s trying to get in there. “I just don’t want any setbacks with anybody, with anything. So it’s just listening to exactly to what your doctors and trainers are saying and making sure that they hit their benchmarks so when they can get out on the field.” Watch the full press conferences below with both Foster and Sunseri:

Observations from Day 3