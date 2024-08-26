PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVFRRlAzV1dTRlAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
WATCH: UCLA linemen Jay Toia, Garrett DiGiorgio look ahead to Hawaii

UCLA right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio addresses the media after Monday’s practice.
UCLA right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio addresses the media after Monday's practice. (Tracy McDannald | Bruin Blitz)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

The trenches will draw plenty of interest on the UCLA football team throughout the season.

Both the offensive and defensive lines have their share of questions ahead of Saturday’s season opener at Hawaii.

For the defense, the focus will be on how effective the Bruins’ pass rush will be after losing the production of first-round NFL draft pick Laiatu Latu and a slew of other edge rushers that helped lead a unit that ranked in the top 10 nationally in total defense last season.

The offensive line, meanwhile, will work in two new starters as it looks to do a better job of protecting the quarterback. UCLA allowed 42 sacks to finish with the nation’s 12th-worst total among 130 FBS teams.

Defensive tackle Jay Toia and right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio met with the media after Monday’s practice, the team’s first of game week preparations, to discus both areas, and more.

Watch the full media sessions below:

