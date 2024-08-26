The trenches will draw plenty of interest on the UCLA football team throughout the season.

Both the offensive and defensive lines have their share of questions ahead of Saturday’s season opener at Hawaii.

For the defense, the focus will be on how effective the Bruins’ pass rush will be after losing the production of first-round NFL draft pick Laiatu Latu and a slew of other edge rushers that helped lead a unit that ranked in the top 10 nationally in total defense last season.

The offensive line, meanwhile, will work in two new starters as it looks to do a better job of protecting the quarterback. UCLA allowed 42 sacks to finish with the nation’s 12th-worst total among 130 FBS teams.

Defensive tackle Jay Toia and right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio met with the media after Monday’s practice, the team’s first of game week preparations, to discus both areas, and more.

Watch the full media sessions below: