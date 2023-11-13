UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano, safety Kenny Churchwell III and receiver Logan Loya each addressed the media following Monday’s practice.

Coming off a 17-7 home loss to Arizona State, the Bruins are looking to end a two-game skid and regroup against crosstown rival USC and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

The players were asked about the rivalry, in general, while Medrano and Churchwell III described the overall mood of the team looking to bounce back.

Plus, Loya said he was pleased to have Kyle Ford, who transferred from USC in the offseason, with the UCLA receivers on the other side of the rivalry.

Watch the full media sessions below: