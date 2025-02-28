UCLA not taking ‘wounded’ No. 20 Purdue lightly

When Skyy Clark looks at 20th-ranked Purdue, the UCLA guard sees a situation the Bruins’ men’s basketball team was in at the start of the new year.

The Boilermakers (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) have lost four consecutive games, including most recently a 73-58 loss Sunday at Indiana.

UCLA (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten) will bring a string of nine victories in its last 11 games into Friday’s contest at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT on FOX.

The recent success came after the Bruins lost four consecutive games of their own.

“It definitely makes ‘em more dangerous ‘cause we were in that situation beginning of January, and then we ran off…seven in a row,” Clark said earlier this week. “So, you know, we can’t look at it, like, ‘Oh, they’re losing, they might be down. They might be having some troubles, or whatever.’ We gotta take it as they’re even more motivated to win now.”