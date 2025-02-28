Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Feb 28, 2025
UCLA not taking ‘wounded’ No. 20 Purdue lightly
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

When Skyy Clark looks at 20th-ranked Purdue, the UCLA guard sees a situation the Bruins’ men’s basketball team was in at the start of the new year.

The Boilermakers (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) have lost four consecutive games, including most recently a 73-58 loss Sunday at Indiana.

UCLA (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten) will bring a string of nine victories in its last 11 games into Friday’s contest at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT on FOX.

The recent success came after the Bruins lost four consecutive games of their own.

“It definitely makes ‘em more dangerous ‘cause we were in that situation beginning of January, and then we ran off…seven in a row,” Clark said earlier this week. “So, you know, we can’t look at it, like, ‘Oh, they’re losing, they might be down. They might be having some troubles, or whatever.’ We gotta take it as they’re even more motivated to win now.”

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In