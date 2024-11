UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers and right guard Josh Carlin have fond memories of their previous experience against crosstown rival USC.

Last season, the Bruins took back the Victory Bell in a 38-20 win over the Trojans at the Coliseum.

Ahead of this weekend's contest, Garbers and Carlin both addressed the media after Wednesday's practice to look back on the game and look forward to this year's game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Watch the full interviews below: