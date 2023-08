UCLA has a deep group of running backs that vary in size and skill. Two of the bigger options, Anthony Adkins and Colson Yankoff, met with reporters after Friday’s practice to discuss how they fit into the group.

Adkins, a transfer from Army, discussed the heavy influence of rival Navy on the Bruins’ coaching staff. He also recalled the recruiting process that landed him in Westwood after entering the transfer portal early.

Yankoff detailed his increasing comfort at the position as a converted quarterback and receiver. He also had a fun idea for the pass-blocking drills between the running backs and linebackers.

Watch both full media sessions below: